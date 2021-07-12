Adams Upped To OM

NRG MEDIA/OMAHA has promoted Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5). Top 40/Rhythmic KOPW (POWER 106.9) and Classic Rock KOOO (101.9 THE KEG) PD DAVID ADAMS to OM. He'll continue to handle his day-to-day PD duties. In his new, expanded role, ADAMS will oversee the seven-station cluster, that includes News-Talk KOIL-A, Regional Mexican KMMQ-A/F (LA NUEVA 99.5/1020-AM) and Sports KOZN-A and KZOT-A.

NRG MEDIA/OMAHA GM MARK SHECTERLE commented, "Since joining NRG MEDIA in NOVEMBER of 2020, DAVID has proven to be a strong leader who has been able to come in and gain the respect and trust of everyone in the building very quickly. He’s does a great job with our FMs, and I know he will do the same with all our AMs.”

ADAMS added, "I’m very humbled and grateful for this opportunity. I’d like to thank MARK SHECTERLE, [NRG MEDIA Dir./Programming] JEFF WINFIELD, JIM SMITH and [NRG MEDIA CEO] MARY QUASS for entrusting me to oversee these key brands."

« see more Net News