World Of Beer Gives Back

MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC), a nonprofit organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, is partnering with WORLD OF BEER (WOB) BAR & KITCHEN to support its nationwide programs that deliver the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers. Now through SEPTEMBER, more than 30 participating WORLD OF BEER locations will donate $1 from the sale of each WOB GIVES BACK designated beer to MOC. Every $10 donated delivers a live performance to a patient.

MUSICIANS ON CALL President/CEO PETE GRIFFIN stated, “Through our in-person and virtual programs, MOC has seen time and again the profound impact music has in hospitals. It’s proven to help manage stress, ease blood pressure and improve the overall mood of hospital patients and the doctors and nurses working so hard to care for them. Thanks to the support of our friends at WORLD OF BEER, our programs will continue to bring the healing power of music to thousands of patients when they need it the most.”

WORLD OF BEER BAR & KITCHEN started its WOB GIVES BACK program in 2019 to connect its staff with customers and communities. Since its inception, the program has raised thousands of dollars for a variety of worthwhile causes.

WORLD OF BEER BAR & KITCHEN Chief Brand & Innovations Officer JAMES BUELL stated, “We can all relate to how good music makes us feel, especially when we are hurting and in need of comfort. The happiness MOC’s programs bring to the hospital environment is inspiring. We are honored to be a part of their mission and join them in sharing the joy of music with funds raised from our WOB GIVES BACK program.”

For more information visit www.musiciansoncall.org/wob.

