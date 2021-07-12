Supporting Female Songwriters In China

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING CHINA and SHE IS THE MUSIC, a global nonprofit working to increase the number of women in music, partnered to launch a BEIJING-based all-women songwriting camp, UNTAGGED 2021, comprised of nearly 30 women musicians from nine countries and regions. This marks the nonprofit’s first songwriting camp in ASIA.

With participants joining both in-studio and online, UNTAGGED 2021 took place from JUNE 5th to 8th in UMP CHINA’s new songwriting space in BEIJING. Writers, producers and artists gathered to create songs tailored to specific demands out of the ASIAN market, including virtual idol, gaming, TV and movie and video platforms in CHINA.

Among the camp’s songwriters: LONA CHEN, co-producer of the GOLDEN MELODY award-winning album "When Light & Shadow Meet;" music reality show “Chuang 2020” singer-songwriter idol CHIYO (ONE LEADER) and MTV SUPER FESTIVAL’s Best New Artist CINDY YEN, among others.

UMP CHINA and HONG KONG Managing Director JOE FANG commented, “An innovative new effort out of UMP CHINA, UNTAGGED songwriting camps reinforce the truth that great music can come from anyone, anywhere. These camps are designed to empower songwriters to freely create, eliminating preconceived mindsets toward whom the songs are made by and instead focusing solely on the music.

“After connecting with SITM and spending months learning from them, we’ve decided to focus the first of this series on our female creators across the industry and the ocean, opening up opportunities to present their works, talents and themselves directly to the CHINA market. Extremely positive response from our clients affirms this belief and approach. It is such a great pleasure working with the pioneer in this field, SHE IS THE MUSIC, and together bringing this initiative into ASIA.”

SITM Executive Director MICHELLE ARKUSKI added, “SITM is honored to have partnered with UMP CHINA on their first female-focused 'UNTAGGED songwriting camp. With so much creativity and talent in CHINA’s music market, this is an outstanding initiative that shines a light on deserving women. We are thrilled to break new creative ground and hope this will inspire likeminded efforts for women around the world.”

Participant singer-songwriter-artist AKINI JING said, “I never look at myself as a woman songwriter. I am just a songwriter. However, the outside may not see that way. As women, we have always been labeled by this or that. In the UNTAGGED camp, I’m encouraged by the spirit from SITM, and moreover, inspired by those incredible girls around - their hard-working, extremely high team spirit, and loud laughter while making music together. I am very proud of us, and we all know it has just begun to make a difference.”





