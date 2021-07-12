It'll Be Fall Soon

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS’ 2021 college football schedule will start on AUGUST 28th with NEBRASKA at ILLINOIS and will feature games with schools from the Power Five conferences. GREGG DANIELS, BILL ROSINSKI, and JESSE AGLER will handle play-by-play, with TIKI BARBER, STEVE BEUERLEIN, TONY HILL, and CHAD BROWN as analysts, and DREW BONTADELLI, JEFF BIGGS, and KEVIN FIGGERS as studio hosts.

GM MICHELLE SALVATORE said, “After a year of uncertainty and challenges, it’s great to see a return to normalcy. College football is a beloved pastime, and we are honored to continue our commitment to offering full productions of one of the greatest sports. Our schedule of games features the best action in NCAA football available. Once again, our team of talent, producers, and engineers at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS is ready to bring the best of college football straight to our listeners.”

