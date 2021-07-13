Aldean (Photo: PIA)

PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC GROUP’s (PIA) recently launched publishing company, DOUBLE DOWN MUSIC (NET NEWS 4/29), announced a joint venture TODAY (7/13) with TRIPLE PLAY MUSIC, founded by JASON ALDEAN, KURT ALLISON, and TULLY KENNEDY. Under the agreement, DOUBLE DOWN MUSIC will handle creative services for all TRIPLE PLAY MUSIC songwriters.

The first two songwriters signed under the partnership are artist/writer JOHN MORGAN and singer/songwriter JOHN EDWARDS.

“JASON ADEAN is known as a massive superstar artist, however, he is equally as talented, along with KURT and TULLY, at finding and developing young talent," said PIA MUSIC GROUP CEO RYAN DOKKE. "The evidence is JOHN MORGAN and JOHN EDWARDS. They are going to build superstar artists and songwriters together.”

"It’s always cool to team up with people who are great at what they do,” said ALDEAN. “For me, it’s cool that we’ll be part of helping the next generation of artists and songwriters."

“It is an honor to work with friends like JASON, KURT and TULLY whom I hold in high regard," said PIA MUSIC GROUP founder DALLAS DAVIDSON. "We are excited to welcome them, along with JOHN MORGAN and JOHN EDWARDS, to the PIA MUSIC GROUP family. TRIPLE PLAY brings so much to the table when helping create opportunities for superstar talent.”

