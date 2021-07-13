Webinar at 1p (CT) 7/15

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR’s JULY “CRS360” webinar series, “Re-entering the Post-COVID Workplace Part I: Emotional IQ for Employers/Managers,” will take place this THURSDAY, JULY 15th at 1p (CT). The webinar is the first of a two-part series on post-pandemic adjustment strategies in the workplace.

Featured panelists include INFLECTION POINT COACHING LLC Principal Coach CORY COLTON and PCC Executive Coach DIANE WATSON. CRS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS will be moderating.

"Last year’s COVID quarantine created sudden, seismic workflow and work/life balance changes for companies and their employees,” said CURTIS. "Simply undoing those practices seems unrealistic as our industry returns to the workplace. CRS wants to help leaders and their teams learn how to maintain efficiency and productivity. CORY and DIANE will lead this interactive workshop and help navigate whatever the ‘new normal' looks like.”

Click here to register for the webinar. A limited number of available seats are left, on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on CRS visit CountryRadioSeminar.com.

