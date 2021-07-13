Calderone

TOM CALDERONE is returning to BUFFALO as Pres./CEO of BUFFALO TORONTO PUBLIC MEDIA, the parent of News-Talk WBFO, Classical WNED-F-WNJA, and PBS affiliate WBFO-TV/BUFFALO.

The former MTV/VIACOM and SPOTIFY executive and Alternative WDRE/LONG ISLAND PD attended SUNY-BUFFALO before beginning his career. He will start AUGUST 2nd and will succeed the retiring DONALD K. BOSWELL.

“BUFFALO is home for me, and being able to lead its public media stations with their rich history and long community partnerships, is an honor,” CALDERONE told WBFO.

“TOM loves BUFFALO and SOUTHERN ONTARIO and is excited to bring his experience as an innovator in radio, TV, and music to serve our communities on both sides of the border,” said Board Chair ALPHONSO O'NEIL-WHITE.

