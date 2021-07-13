2021 Inductees

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME has announced its five inductees for 2021. According to the announcement made by Board of Dir. Chair SARAH CATES and Executive Dir. MARK FORD, the "Class of 2021" will include AMY GRANT, TOBY KEITH, RHETT AKINS, BUDDY CANNON and JOHN SCOTT SHERILL. The five are to be officially inducted on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1st during the "50/51 NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME GALA" at the MUSIC CITY CENTER.

The double-sized event will also honor the organization's 2020 inductees, STEVE EARLE, BOBBIE GENTRY, KENT BLAZY, BRETT JAMES and SPOONER OLDHAM, and the organization's 50th anniversary celebration, which was postponed during the pandemic. The new inductees join 213 previously inducted members.

"Today is one of my favorite days of the year, as we begin our journey to the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME GALA in NOVEMBER with the announcement of our upcoming class,” said CATES. "NASHVILLE has always been the home of legendary songs written by the world’s finest songwriters – and this class is no exception. It’s our great honor today to welcome our class of 2021: RHETT AKINS and BUDDY CANNON in the songwriter category; JOHN SCOTT SHERILL in the veteran songwriter category; TOBY KEITH as our songwriter/artist and AMY GRANT as our veteran songwriter/artist.”

« see more Net News