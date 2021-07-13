A new entrant into the podcasting field is NEWSWEEK, which has launched a podcast version of its section "THE DEBATE," hosted by Opinion Editor JOSH HAMMER and Deputy Opinion Editor BATYA UNGAR-SARGON. The show soft-launched in APRIL and officially debuts TODAY with a debate between JILL FILIPOVIC and KAT ROSENFIELD on the post-#MeToo era. The show is being produced through partnerships with AMERICAN PUBLIC SQUARE and PAIRAGRAPH.

"Americans have not only come to align themselves within Red and Blue siloes, imbibing differing opinions and narratives—but to see the world itself through prisms of competing facts," said HAMMER. "We at NEWSWEEK's THE DEBATE seek to remedy this tragic flaw by delving into the tough, thorny issues. We'll air it out and hear each other."

UNGAR-SARGON added, "Many see those they disagree with on policy issues as mortal enemies, people unworthy of convincing. This is an absolute disaster for our nation, and one that only civil discourse and debate can fix."

"We believe strongly in the value -- the necessity -- of good-faith discussions of polarizing topics," said Global Editor in Chief NANCY COOPRT. "Over the past year, we've worked to create a space for open and challenging conversations -- and THE DEBATE section and podcast are succeeding brilliantly in that space."

"Formidable problems don't call for one-sided debate. NEWSWEEK's audience has confirmed that ideas and ideals from both sides make for engaging dialogue that can educate and illuminate, putting us all in a better position to address the challenges at hand," said CEO DEV PRAGAD. "THE DEBATE will be a tremendous forum where we can spotlight great minds who can help us all wrestle with the biggest issues of the day."

« see more Net News