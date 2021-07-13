Nancy Dubuc Named To WMG Board Of Directors (Logo: Sutterstock.com)

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. (WMG) has appointed VICE MEDIA GROUP CEO NANCY DUBUC to the company’s board of directors, including naming her chairperson of the Audit Committee and a member of the Executive Committee. At the same time, THOMAS H. LEE announced his intention to step down from the company’s board of directors after more than 17 years of service. WMG has named him Director Emeritus.

DUBUC comes with many accolades, including being named to FORTUNE’s list of the "50 Most Powerful Women in Business," THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER’s annual "Power 100," and VANITY FAIR’s "New Establishment" list. She also currently serves on the board of directors of VICE MEDIA LLC and FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC.

LEN BLAVATNIK, Founder & Chairman/ACCESS INDUSTRIES, said, “NANCY is an exceptional addition to the Board. Her experience in visual and digital media, combined with her knowledge of youth culture and the entertainment market, make her well suited to help guide WMG’s growth. I would also like to thank TOM for his many years of valuable service on the Board, and I’m pleased that we’ll be able to call on his expertise in the future.”

DUBUC said, “Music now lives in many different forms, across cultures, technologies, and media. WARNER’s dynamic, global approach to creativity and commerce, along with the powerful value proposition it offers artists and songwriters, make it a truly progressive and exciting company. I’m looking forward to working with everyone on the Board to help chart the years ahead.”

THOMAS LEE added, “WARNER MUSIC GROUP has undergone an extraordinary evolution over the past 17 years. It’s been gratifying to help the company drive its transformation and deliver unprecedented growth. I’m honored that LEN and the Board have asked me to continue to serve the company for which I have such admiration.”

