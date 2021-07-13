BENZTOWN has signed up 91 U.S. radio stations in markets including SAN FRANCISCO, ATLANTA, CHICAGO and SAN DIEGO for tomorrow's FREE BRITNEY RADIO, hosted by 98 DEGREES' JEFF TIMMONS.

“FREE BRITNEY RADIO” was developed by BENZTOWN in conjunction with McVAY MEDIA President MIKE McVAY, with content written by BENZTOWN programming strategist GILLETTE.

Stations can sign up to receive all “FREE BRITNEY RADIO” assets here.

