vCreative Adds Beasley Media

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has selected vCREATIVE software for its commercial production, promotions and trade operations. vCREATIVE is the leading provider of media workflow solutions,through its suite of software products. All BEASLEY stations will deploy vPPO for commercial production, vPROMOTIONS for promotions, contesting and event management, and vTRADE to manage their trade inventory.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY commented on the partnership, "Our business has grown more complex as we have grown into new and innovative areas for our audiences and our advertising customers. vCREATIVE’s solutions are essential to bridge the gap between what we promise and what we deliver, providing us with a best-in-class platform that enables our teams to have more time to do what they do best: create.”

Added vCREATIV3E CEO SUSIE HEDRICK, “BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP is a powerhouse in our industry and we are excited that they have made the decision to work exclusively with vCREATIVE for its production, promotions and trade productivity solutions. BEASLEY’s selection of our platform is a vote of confidence that we are achieving our mission to help our customers grow revenue through time-saving technology.”

