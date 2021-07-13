Britney Spears & 98 Degrees

BENZTOWN has enlisted almost 100 radio stations, including SAN FRANCISCO, ATLANTA, CHICAGO and SAN DIEGO for today's 'FREE BRITNEY RADIO, in solidarity with BRITNEY SPEARS as her conservatorship hearings continue on that date. The “FREE BRITNEY” pop-up station is hosted by 98 DEGREES’ JEFF TIMMONS.

In addition to audio and web imaging for “FREE BRITNEY RADIO," BENZTOWN will provide programming resources to participating stations including: news breaks, liners, sweepers, listener drops, promos, and breaks. BENZTOWN will also provide a dial-in number for stations to get live on-the-scene audio from reporters and fans that will be onsite at the courthouse in downtown LOS ANGELES today. In addition, stations will receive a recommended playlist of BRITNEY’s most popular songs.

BENZTOWN President DAVE "CHACHI" DENES commented, “We think FREE BRITNEY DAY and the nationwide ‘FREE BRITNEY RADIO’ blitz will show our collective appreciation for all that she has done for music and for radio over the years, through her tremendous talent and contributions to our medium. The more stations across the U.S. that join the #FREEBRITNEY movement and re-brand as ‘FREE BRITNEY RADIO’ for this one important day for BRITNEY, the bigger impact we will have in making her voice heard. Not to mention, this will make exciting topical radio programming that listeners will love, showcasing the biggest hits by Britney!”

JEFF TIMMONS added, “I'm extremely proud and honored to be the host of what we hope will be an impactful message. I've known BRITNEY for years, and every time I've encountered her she's been a complete joy to be around, and is clearly a strong and extremely intelligent person, in addition to having immense talent."





