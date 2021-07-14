WDRM Is Looking

iHEARTMEDIA Country WDRM/HUNTSVILLE, AL is on the hunt for a new morning show co-host. The slot was vacated last month by JOSIE LANE, who had been with the station since 2013 (NET NEWS 7/17/13). The new hire will work alongside BRENT "DINGO" CRANK, who joined the station in late 2019 (NET NEWS 10/9/19).

Candidates should “be real, relatable, energized, a social media monster,” said ERICH WEST, SVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA HUNTSVILLE, "and be hell bent on turning 12 shares into 15 shares.”

Those interested can see full job description and apply here.

