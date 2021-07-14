New Affiliate

BOB STEI's GRUNGE GARAGE picks up DIMES MEDIA Alternative KYNS-A-K265FI (ALT 100.9)/SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA as a new affiliate on SATURDAY nights beginning AUGUST 1st. The weekly syndicated show features 90's Modern Rock and Bripop, including a "MANDATORY MORRISSEY" song played each hour,

"We're super stoked to have BOB STEI'S GRUNGE GARAGE on ALT 100.9," said PD RICARDO CANO. "It will be a great show for those who remember growing up with their favorite bands from the 90's and BOB does a terrific job in building a very unique and catchy four hour show every week."

STEI is based in PHILADELPHIA and just celebrated his 30th year in the industry. He continues cyber hosting mornings at ASO Inc. Classic Hits KKDJ/FRESNO and working as a Radio Recruiter and headhunter for ROOS ADVISORS. BOB STEI's GRUNGE GARAGE is syndicated and produced by RHETT BUTLER. The show now airs on over 30 affiliates and is available for free to affiliates via barter. Reach out to STEI at grungegaragestei@gmail.com for more information and samples.

