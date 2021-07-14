Agenda Additions

PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced two new featured sessions and several new speakers for this year's conference, AUGUST 3-6 in NASHVILLE.

The new sessions are a conversation between "CRIME JUNKIE" host and AUDIOCHUCK CEO ASHLEY FLOWERS and PARCAST founder and SPOTIFY Head of New Content Initiatives MAX CUTLER and a discussion about political podcasting with CROOKED MEDIA Chief Content Officer TANYA SOMANADER and "POLITICOLOGY" host RON STESLOW.

Additions to the speaker list include:

AMARA LA NEGRA, iHEARTLATINO's ENRIQUE SANTOS, and MY CULTURA's GISSELLE BANCES with "The Importance of Latinx Representation in Podcasting"

"STUFF THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW”’s BEN BOWLIN, MATT FREDERICK and NOEL BROWN with "Conspiracy is Not a Bad Word: Critical Thinking in a Post-Truth World."

"SOMETHING TO WRESTLE"/AD-FREE SHOWS' CONRAD THOMPSON, "MY WORLD WITH JEFF JARRETT" host JEFF JARRETT, and "WHAT HAPPENED WHEN"/"AEW UNRESTRICTED"'s TONY SCHIAVONE with "How Top Wrestling Podcasts Foster Community & Grow Their Shows"

CAMPAIGN ZERO's DERAY MCKESSON, LEMONADA MEDIA's JACKIE DANZIGER, and "IN RECOVERY WITH DR. NZINGA HARRISON" host Dr. NZINGA HARRISON with "What’s Your Story? Creating Life-Changing First-Person Podcasts with Brand Appeal"

"ESPN DAILY"'s EVE TROEH and ABC NEWS' MATT MOSK with "From Concept to Reality: The Power of Narrative Storytelling"

RAMSEY NETWORK's Dr. JOHN DELONY with "Winning Won’t Make You Well - A Podcaster's Guide to Becoming Whole."

SUPPORTING CAST's DAVID STERN on "How Much of Your Podcast Should You Paywall?"

ARMCHAIRD & DANGEROUS' DAVID FARRIER with "How Podcast Creation Has Changed."

PRX's DANIKA RAGNHILD on "Making the Podcast Tech Space Inclusive for Women."

94TWENTY's NICOLE HOGLUND on "Music in Podcasts - So What The Hell Is Going On Now?"

ICM's CAROLINE EDWARDS on " Navigating People-First Podcasting: Treating People Well and Making Good Sh*t."

"PANTS WITH KATE AND LEISHA"''s KATE MOENNIG with "Not Just a Marketing Channel: How to Succeed in Podcasting as a Public Figure."

VOX MEDIA's ANNU SUBRAMANIAN on "Passing the Mic: How Brands Can Raise the Standard for Purposeful Podcasting."

LANTIGUA WILLIAMS & CO.'s JULEYKA LANTIGUA and AMPLIFI MEDIA founder and ALL ACCESS columnist STEVE GOLDSTEIN on "Podcast Leadership: The Future from Every Angle."

HEADLINER's DASH MORRISS and OLIVER WELLINGTON on "Podcast Videos Across the Web"

GEN-Z MEDIA's BENJAMIN STROUSE and DAVID KREIZMAN with "Short, Long, and Everything in Between: Choosing the Most Successful Format for Your Audio Drama."

iHEARTMEDIA's ANDY KELLY and MOLLY SOCHA on "The Future of Advertising Is in Branded Podcasts."

STITCHER's DAISY ROSARO on "The Notes Process."

QCODE MEDIA's MATT YOCUM on "Ultimate Audio Immersion - Dolby Atmos for Podcasts."

"DATES & MATES"' DAMONA HOFFMAN on "Why Curiosity Drives Podcast Success."

PODWAT's ALEJANDRO VARGAS on "Why it's Time to Invest in the LATAM Podcast Ecosystem."

RIGHT SIDE UP's KRYSTINA RUBINO on "Going Abroad: International Performance Marketing"

SPOTIFY's MATT TURCK on "Fueling Monetization with Advanced Audience Insights."

AD RESULTS MEDIA's MARSHALL WILLIAMS with "Be Brand Safe, Not Brand Boring."

Virtual presentation speakers added this week include:

PODCHASER's DAVE KEINE with "Hacking the Podcast Growth Funnel."

OVER COFFEE/TWO MAVERIX MULTIMEDIA's DOT CANNON with "Interviews, Ideas, and Ingenuity."

MOSS APPEAL's E.B. MOSS presenting "No More 'Bored Room' Podcasts: Creating Compelling B2B Content"

TRUE NATIVE MEDIA AGENCY's HEATHER OSGOOD with "A Beginners Guide To Podcast Monetization With Ads."

"CANADALAND"'s JESSE BROWN with "In the Podcast Industry's Power Grab, Here's How Creators Can Win Out."

VOICES FOR JUSTICE's SARAH TURNEY on "Ethics in True Crime Podcasting."

