Dove Awards on TBN 10/22

The GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION's 52nd Annual Dove Awards will air on TRINITY BROADCASTING NETWORK in OCTOBER (10/22).



The live taping of the show will happen on TUESDAY (10/19) at Allen Arena on the campus of LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE.



Nominees will be announced in August (8/11).



For more information on GMA, visit www.gospelmusic.org and follow @gmadoveawards on FACEBOOK, TWITTER, and @gospelmusicassoc on INSTRAGRAM.





« see more Net News