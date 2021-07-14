-
Gospel Music Association Announces Date For 52nd GMA Dove Awards
July 14, 2021 at 8:32 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION's 52nd Annual Dove Awards will air on TRINITY BROADCASTING NETWORK in OCTOBER (10/22).
The live taping of the show will happen on TUESDAY (10/19) at Allen Arena on the campus of LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE.
Nominees will be announced in August (8/11).
For more information on GMA, visit www.gospelmusic.org and follow @gmadoveawards on FACEBOOK, TWITTER, and @gospelmusicassoc on INSTRAGRAM.