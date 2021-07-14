August 8th

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES is inviting listeners to "COME OUT AND PLAY" free show featuring THE OFFSPRING and THE MAINE on SUNDAY, AUGUST 8th from 12-3p on the grounds of the all new SOFI STADIUM. ALT 98.7’s “COME OUT AND PLAY” is part of the LOS ANGELES CHARGERS FANFEST, and will be hosted by THE WOODY SHOW and DJ SCOTTY FOX. Immediately following the show, everyone will be invited to check out the LOS ANGELES CHARGERS open team practice inside SOFI STADIUM for free.

“After not seeing live shows in over a year, we wanted to create something really special for our listeners," said iHEARTMEDIA VP/Rock & Alternative and ALT 98.7 PD LISA WORDEN. "This will be the perfect SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA experience, and it’s all free. THE OFFSPRING will bring the party and then fans can see the CHARGERS play after? It’s a no-brainer. As THE OFFSPRING say in their new song - ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’ indeed!"

CHARGERS President/Business Ops. A.G. SPANOS added, "The 2021 season is really about getting our fans back together in person after a year away and creating unique, memorable experiences you just can’t get anywhere else. We all missed watching football together, and we all missed live music. To be able to offer both, for free, to our fans? I’m not sure it gets much better than that. iHEARTMEDIA LOS ANGELES and ALT 98.7 stepped up in a big way to create ALT 98.7’s 'COME OUT AND PLAY' show featuring local punk rock legends THE OFFPSRING and a special performance by THE MAINE ahead of our first-ever open practice on our home field, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally have the opportunity to rock SOFI STADIUM together on AUGUST 8."

Free tickets must be reserved in advance at chargers.com/alt987.

