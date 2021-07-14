Strings (Photo: Jesse Faatz)

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS, in partnership with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, announced the signing of Bluegrass singer-songwriter BILLY STRINGS to a worldwide publishing administration deal. The GRAMMY-award winning STRINGS recently released his single, “The Great Divide,” with RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS along with a cover of BILL MONROE’s “Midnight on the Stormy Deep.” The publishing agreement will cover all of STRINGS’ current song catalog and future tracks.

He joins the RIVER HOUSE publishing roster that includes RAY FULCHER, DREW PARKER, GRANT GILBERT, NICOLETTE HAYFORD and more.

“Watching what BILLY and his incredible team have built already has been such fun ... There are no limits for what he is doing as a songwriter, recording artist and performer,” said founder/CEO of RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS, LYNN OLIVER-CLINE. “It’s a special time for them and we are happy to be his partner and to support his very big creative vision.”

« see more Net News