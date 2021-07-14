New Shows

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK's weekly highlighting of new podcasts on its roster this week includes a true crime look at drug trafficking and a podcast by a pair of TIKTOK "influencers."

Coming from iHEARTMEDIA's MY CULTURA podcast network, "TRANSPORTISTA," which debuted WEDNESDAY (7/14), examines the story of one drug smuggler who worked for some of the most infamous drug lords in LATIN AMERICA. The show is available in both English and Spanish editions.

And "TOK SHOW WITH REMI AND CONNOR" features REMI BADER and CONNOR WOOD, two TIKTOK personalities, in a weekly review of social media news and trends plus interviews of other TIKTOKers. The show debuted JUNE 29th.

