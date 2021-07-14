Now UTA Clients

ZANE HIJAZI and HEATH HUSSAR, co-hosts of the "ZANE AND HEATH: UNFILTERED" podcast, have signed with UTA. The agency's UTA EMERGING PLATFORMS division has closed a multiyear advertising sales representation deal with AUDIOBOOM for the show.

“Signing with UTA marks the next step in our careers and we’re excited to continue growing our businesses and pursue new opportunities,” said the hosts in a press release. “Additionally, we’re thankful to be a part of the AUDIOBOOM family alongside so many talented individuals in the audio space.”

"ZANE and HEATH engage their listeners with honest, fun and hilarious conversations, keeping fans tuned in every week,” said AUDIOBOOM EVP/Content & Production BRENDAN REGAN. “We're excited and proud to welcome ZANE & HEATH: UNFILTERED and their huge audience of dedicated fans to the AUDIOBOOM family."

“ZANE and HEATH have created a great brand together and as individuals,” said UTA Digital Talent Agent MAHZAD BABAYAN. “It’s been exciting to help them evolve into new areas and expand their reach across multiple platforms, and we look forward to continued successes with them.”

