Expansion Into Latin America & Europe

SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION's licensing arm, BODEGA SYNC, is officially expanding to LATIN AMERICA and EUROPE, signing partnership deals with CARBONERO MUSIC PUBLISHING/COLOMBIA and ACE MUSIC/COLOMBIA/SPAIN. In EUROPE, BODEGA inked partnership deals with STEAM MUSIC/GERMANY and KAA PRODUCTION/FRANCE, facilitating their collective expansion and reach into foreign markets.

The new partnerships will give BODEGA SYNC exclusive access to a combined 10,000+ pre-cleared songs in a wide range of genres. CARBONERO’s in-house music supervision team will also help expose BODEGA’s sync roster to a new landscape of licensing opportunities throughout LATIN AMERICA.

BODEGA SYNC is based in BROOKLYN, NY and represents a community of independent artists, producers, and labels. Headed by SYNC veterans JON MIZRACHI and RANDALL FOSTER, BODEGA maintains a highly curated and diverse catalog to represent a wide array of genres from around the world.

Head of SYNC, JON MIZRACHI said, "This past year has given BODEGA SYNC a unique opportunity to step back and reassess how best to grow our business; focusing on strategic partnerships, digital marketing and expanding services to better serve our clients across all markets.”





