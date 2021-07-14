Stunting Until Thursday (7/15) At Noon

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KPTT (95.7 THE PARTY)/DENVER is stunting with FREE BRITNEY RADIO 95.7 amid rumors that a rebrand is coming. Both the station imaging and the station's website are teasing that a change is coming THURSDAY (7/15) at 12p (MT).

The stunt follows the dismissal of KPTT morning hosts DEUCE, NINA BLANCO and DUBZ earlier this month (NET NEWS 7/2). A rebrand of the Top 40 format is expected.

To listen to FREE BRITNEY RADIO 95.7 click here.

