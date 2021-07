More Affiliates

ADLARGE's GOOD PARTS MEDIA has signed several new affiliates for its prep services.

The new affiliates include CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD/DETROIT, signing up for THE HOOKUP PREP; HUBBARD Classic Hits KULO (COOL 94.3)/ALEXANDRIA, MN, also using THE HOOKUP PREP; LM COMMUNICATIONS Triple A WCOO (105.5 THE BRIDGE)/CHARLESTON, SC, using MR. PREP; AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA Rock KZOZ/SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, signing on for MR. PREP; and HUBBARD Country KIKV (KIK FM 100.7)/ALEXANDRIA, MN using PREP COUNTRY.

