As previously reported at ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 7/12), DAN SILEO's USA RADIO NETWORK syndicated show is getting picked up by JVC MEDIA's FLORIDA MAN RADIO, airing on WDYZ-A-W288CJ/ORLANDO, WYGC/GAINESVILLE, and WZLB/VALPARAISO-FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, but now there's a firm starting date, as SILEO tells ALL ACCESS that the stations will be adding his show on MONDAY (7/19).

The pickup in ORLANDO marks SILEO's return to that market; he previously hosted mornings on 740 AM in its incarnations as WQTM-A (740 THE TEAM) and WYGM-A (740 THE GAME) as well as a brief stint in between on WFLF-A (540 WFLA) when 740 AM flipped to Spanish Adult Hits in 2008-09, mostly simulcast from sister WDAE-A/TAMPA.

