Rebranding Today (7/15) At Noon

All Access has learned that iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KPTT (95.7 THE PARTY)/DENVER will re-brand TODAY (7/15) at 12p (MT). The station has been stunting with FREE BRITNEY RADIO 95.7 since 12 MIDNIGHT, WEDNESDAY ( NET NEWS 7/14). Both the station imaging and website have been teasing that something new is coming since then.

The stunt follows the dismissal of KPTT morning hosts DEUCE, NINA BLANCO and DUBZ earlier this month (NET NEWS 7/2). It's reported that the re-brand of the Top 40 format is expected, with THE JUBAL SHOW as the new morning show. Standby for all to be revealed, soon.

To listen click here.

« see more Net News