Songfinch

Personalized song creation company SONGFINCH has closed its Seed Financing Round by securing investments from ABEL "THE WEEKND" TESFAYE and ATLANTIC RECORDS' CRAIG KALLMAN, among others.

SONGFINCH also adds to the list of investors, SCHOOL OF ROCK CEO ROB PRICE, Former RECYCLED PAPER GREETINGS founder MICHAEL KEISER and REVERB.COM's DAVID KALT.

Commented another key investor, ATLANTIC RECORDS CEO CRAIG KALLMAN, “SONGFINCH gave me the opportunity to send an extraordinary musical gift that proved so moving and emotional for all the people I sent it to. The creativity and impact of this service is truly remarkable and I had no hesitation becoming an investor.”

Since launch, SONGFINCH has provided memorable personalized songs for many milestone events for its consumers. Whether it’s a birthday, wedding, MOTHER'S DAY or FATHER'S DAY, SONGFINCH has provided the soundtrack to some of life’s most special events. SONGFINCH has created a total of over 20,000 original songs.

During the pandemic, SONGFINCH played a vital role for musicians as they were able to keep independent artists afloat with immediate income when venues and performing opportunities were nonexistent. They also provided a source of much-needed connection and togetherness for their consumers during the most unprecedented times as many of the songs created were for nurses and doctors on the front lines as well as separated families and loved ones.

SONGFINCH was co-founded and operated in CHICAGO by JOHN WILLIAMSON, ROB LINDQUIST, SCOTT KITUN and JOSH KAPLAN. KAPLAN, a VARIETY Hitmaker, is partners with another key SONGFINCH investor, SALXCO/XO RECORDS founder/CEO WASSIM "SAL" SALIBY and serves as co-manager and legal counsel for DOJA CAT.

Commented SALIBY, “Congratulations to JOSH KAPLAN and his partners for building an incredible company and business. We’re excited to be a part of it and continue to grow it together!”

« see more Net News