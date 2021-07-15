Ad Replacement Tool

AUDIOBOOM has added a tool to its podcast publishing platform to allow users to replace live read spots in past episodes without needing to re-edit or republish the show. AdRip, the new feature, automates the process of removing the old live reads and replacing them with new ad breaks and inventory to be remonetized via AUDIOBOOM sales channels. The tool will be available this month for users of AUDIOBOOM's premium network.

“AdRip will significantly increase the value that creators are able to realize from their work,” said CEO STUART LAST. “They can benefit from the proven performance of live read advertising, while ensuring they continue to generate revenue from their work in the future through the automated updating of that advertising.”

