Now At PodcastOne

Spirits expert FRED MINNICK's "THE FRED MINNICK SHOW" podcast has moved to PODCASTONE for sales and distribution. The show will debut on PODCASTONE with MONDAY's episode (7/19) featuring PEYTON and COOPER MANNING as the guests.

MINNICK said, "My show is about introducing rare libations to celebrities who are looking to do more with alcohol than chug it. PODCASTONE validates my dream of showing people how to taste spirits instead of indulging for intoxication. PODCASTONE is the best and leading podcaster, and I know they're the perfect partner to take this show to the next level. Furthermore, to have the MANNING brothers as my first guest under PODCASTONE is a great example of my show and what the future holds for the network."

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY added that the show "is the vibe every lover of spirits, sports and sounds seeks and we are excited to have it on our network."

