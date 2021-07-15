Lori Lewis

Last week, INSTAGRAM Head ADAM MOSSERI gave us a sense of what’s coming to INSTAGRAM, and the more eye-opening thing MOSSERI said was this: ‘[INSTAGRAM is] no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app,’” noted MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

“MOSSERI added 'Video is what’s driving an immense amount of growth online for all the major platforms, and it’s a trend they will now place more focus on.

“He cited the massiveness of TIKTOK and YOUTUBE, so over the next couple of months – Instagram will embrace video more broadly and experiment with recommending videos and stories in your main feed from accounts you do not already follow.

“This is a drastic shift for INSTAGRAM.”

Read more about "INSTAGRAM Is No Longer A Photo-Sharing App" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

