YEA NETWORKS is partnering with ALEX ANGELO to launch a 4-hour weekly mix show, officially debuting the weekend of JULY 16th.

ANGELO said, “I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with YEA NETWORKS. I wanted to create a different kind of mix show that is focused on this generation, without throwing out the format. I am excited as a producer to create some exclusive remixes for the show. You can expect to hear the biggest artists, songs and trending TIKTOK sounds IN THE MIX!”

IN THE MIX WITH ALEX ANGELO will be market-exclusive and already has secured contracts in 10 markets including SAN ANTONIO TX, PORTLAND OR, COLUMBIA SC, PALM SPRINGS CA and DAYTON OH.

Listen to the demo and find out more here.

To secure the rights for this show, contact SCOTT KERR at YEA NETWORKS at *843( 270-2836 or scott@yeanetworks.com.

