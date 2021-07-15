"Afternoons with Erica & Steve"

CRISTA MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3)/SEATTLE launched Afternoons with ERICA & STEVE on (7/1).



The new show is a return to SEATTLE radio for STEVE SUNSHINE, a former syndicated SPIRIT 105.3 morning show co-host, where he did the show from formerly owned CRISTA MEDIA Contemporary Christian KFMK (SPIRIT 105.9)/AUSTIN, TX before it was sold to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION's K-LOVE network (NET NEWS 9/23/2020).

KCMS GM CHANNAH HANBERG shared, “The CRISTA MEDIA family joins our SPIRIT 105.3 listeners in their excitement about the new afternoon show. We've been so blessed to have the opportunity to welcome STEVE back, where his deep faith and playful sense of humor have meshed seamlessly with the encouragement and immense storytelling talents of ERICA. It has been amazing to see GOD put together a 4-hour show full of laughter and joy.”

