STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP (SMG) has promoted Top 40/Mainstream KUJ (POWER 99.1)/TRI-CITIES, WA morning co-host ANTHONY IMBRUNONE to APD/middays at sister station Top 40/Mainstream KBZD (105.7 NOW FM)/SPOKANE. At KUJ, IMBRUNONE had been one half of the REKA & ANTHONY morning show. IMBRUNONE will be in place at KBZD AUGUST 2.

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP CHR Format Captain TOMMY DEL RIO commented, "I'm thrilled to have ANTHONY on board as he will bring a fresh perspective to the station. By having his finger on the pulse in the market, we will be able to take our NOW-FM brand to the next level of success." DEL RIO also serves as PD of KBZD.

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP/SPOKANE OM KENT JONES added, "ANTHONY is a great talent on the air, in production, and with social media engagement. His skillset and energy combine to make him the perfect addition to KZBD and the team here at SMG SPOKANE."

IMBRUNONE said, "I'd like to thank DAVID STEPHENS and everyone in the SMG management team for believing in my abilities to execute our shared vision we have for KZBD. This is an incredible opportunity, and one I don't take lightly."

