New Items On Display

The GRAMMY MUSEUM has added pieces from the 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS and the 21st LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS to its ON THE RED CARPET exhibit. Outfits worn by PHOEBE BRIDGERS, ALEX CUBA, KANY GARCÍA, ALANA HAIM from HAIM, LUPITA INFANTE, NATALIA JIMÉNEZ, MIRANDA LAMBERT, VÍCTOR MANUELLE, MEGAN THEE STALLION, CHRISTIAN NODAL, LIONEL RICHIE, HARRY STYLES, and TAYLOR SWIFT have been added to the exhibit.

The exhibit is on display until SPRING 2022 at the GRAMMY MUSEUM at L.A. LIVE in LOS ANGELES.

