NASHVILLE-based 615 LEVERAGE + STRATEGY has welcomed EMMA DiMAIO to its team as Project Manager. The NEW JERSEY native, who is already on the job, will support client initiatives for the marketing agency, with a focus on digital strategy and creative design.

“Bringing a background in publicity, digital marketing and graphic design, EMMA’s tenacity and drive impressed [Head of Business Development and Client Service] JACKIE [CAMPBELL] and [me] from the first time we met her,” says 615 LEVERAGE + STRATEGY Pres./Chief Strategy Officer JOHN ZARLING. “It’s rare to find new talent who relish challenges at the pace EMMA does. In a business that is fast-paced, and for a company like ours that is offering an array of services, EMMA’s talent will be a tremendous asset.”

"I have such an admiration for the work that JACKIE and JOHN have accomplished amidst their storied careers,” said DiMAIO. “Being prime examples of the adaptability that the music industry requires, their expertise and background has made it all the more exciting for me to have the opportunity to collaborate and share my ideas, while fulfilling my own passion of playing an integral role in the elevation artists and brands."

