A new addition to CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WGFX (104.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE's podcast roster features football commentator and NFL FILMS Senior Producer GREG COSELL, along with midday host BUCK REISING, analyzing NFL FILMS with a focus on the TENNESSEE TITANS. "THE INSTALL WITH GREG COSELL" debuted with a look at the AFC SOUTH; new episodes will post on WEDNESDAYS at 6p (CT).

COSELL, nephew of HOWARD COSELL and a contributor to SIRIUSXM's "FANTASY FOOTBALL MORNING," MSG NETWORKS and AUDACY Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO's "ONE BILLS LIVE," and FOX SPORTS RADIO and FS1's "THE HERD WITH COLIN COWHERD," said he was "very excited" to start the show, adding that the podcast "will focus on the X and Os of TITANS football, plus take detailed looks at the AFC SOUTH and the rest of the NFL."

REISING, professing excitement as well, said, "To work with one of the foremost minds in football analysis will be a dream for me and a product I know our audience will enjoy.”

PD PAUL MASON said that he is "thrilled" with the show, "the latest piece to the expanding 104.5 THE ZONE NETWORK. THE INSTALL, along with COSELL’s weekly appearance on THE ZONE with (afternoon show) 3HL will allow him to take TITANS fans to even more places.”

