Billionaires program

Expanding its "Billionaires" program that honors artists who have topped one billion streams on its platform by presenting them with plaques, PANDORA has rolled out eight new streaming stations that feature those artists. The new Billionaires channels include stations for Pop, Country, Hip Hop, Alternative, Dance, Classic Rock, R&B and Hard Rock. As artists reach the billion-stream threshold, they are added to the corresponding format's streaming station.

JASON ALDEAN, the top Country Billionaire on PANDORA, said that the new stations "are cool to be a part of because they're the biggest songs. So, to be the most streamed Country artist is huge to me." ALDEAN has more than 11 billion streams on PANDORA. In addition to ALDEAN, the Country Billionaires station plays music from CHRIS STAPLETON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and more. Listen here.

« see more Net News