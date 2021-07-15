Host and performers named

BIG MACHINE RECORDS artist CARLY PEARCE will host the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC’s 14th annual “ACM Honors” show on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25th at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM. The show recognizes the off-camera ACM Awards winners and other special honorees (NET NEWS 6/15). The performer lineup will include: LAUREN ALAINA, DEVIN DAWSON, SARA EVANS, HARDY, CHRIS JANSON, LADY A, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, RAELYNN and LEE ANN WOMACK, with more to be announced.

This year’s show will be livestreamed for the first time on CIRCLE NETWORK’s FACEBOOK, TWITTER and YOUTUBE channels. CIRCLE will also air a television special from the show later this year.

This year’s show will honor winners from both the 55th and 56th ACM AWARDS cycles; last year’s “ACM Honors” show did not take place as a result of the pandemic. See the full list of honorees here.

“I am humbled and excited to be hosting the ‘14th Annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Honors’ ceremony for the first time,” said PEARCE. “Winning two ACM Awards this year was a dream come true, and I cannot wait to share that same feeling with my fellow artists and industry friends as their special moments are recognized. I look forward to a night of honoring the best in Country music!”

“The ACADEMY is excited to be back in NASHVILLE with our star-studded ‘14th Annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Honors’ celebration, and to welcome ACM Award winner CARLY PEARCE as our host,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “We look forward to having industry and fans join us as we recognize the significant accomplishments of our 55th and 56th Studio Recording Awards, Industry Awards, Songwriter of the Year and Special Awards winners with a night of unforgettable performances. A special congratulations to all of our winners and honorees, and a huge thank you to all of our performers, partners and the Country music community for joining us to celebrate them together at the RYMAN.”

“This has always been a night that the ACM honors the NASHVILLE music community,” said CIRCLE NETWORK GM DREW REIFENBERGER. “Now, with this CIRCLE All Access livestream, we’ll be able to bring it to fans around the world besides those in the RYMAN pews. And then later we’ll air it as a tv special on CIRCLE TV.”

Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.





« see more Net News