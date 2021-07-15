AJR Goes Bang! In Chicago

Hot down--summer in the (Windy) City as HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO’s ERIC IN THE MORNING SHOW hosted their first major post-pandemic event, featuring BMG-HOLLYWOOD hitmakers AJR on TUESDAY (7/13).

Morning host ERIC FERGUSON was joined by the rest of the cast and crew, with co-hosts (and APD) NIKKI CHUMINATTO, WHIP (aka BRIAN PARUCH) and VIOLETA PODRUMEDIC for the GRAB YOUR BAGS…TOURNAMENT, as one hundred two-person teams competed for the coveted BAGS TROPHY. The tourney was followed by AJR’s acoustic performance, which included their current Top 10 (and rising) on the MEDIABASE Hot AC chart smash “Way Less Sad.”

Attendees were encouraged to make on-site donations to benefit MIX KIDS for ANN and ROBERT H. LURIE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF CHICAGO, which brought in thousands of dollars.

See some amazing video highlights here.

