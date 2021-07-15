-
Danny & Kait Show Joins WPFQ/Albany, GA Lineup
July 15, 2021 at 10:30 AM (PT)
JETSTREAM MEDIA Classic Hits WPFQ (RETRO-FM 102.1)/ALBANY, GA picks up the syndicated DANNY & KAIT SHOW, beginning AUGUST 1st.
Co-host DANNY HILL told ALL ACCESS, "That puts us on 10 signals in 5 states! What a blessing it is to do a daily show with my best friend and wife."
The show is based at RUBIN BROADCASTING Classic Hits KRWI (REWIND 98.1)/BAKERSFIELD, CA. Information on the DANNY & KAIT SHOW is available by email to DANNY HILL at dannyhill@rewind981.com.