Danny & Kait

JETSTREAM MEDIA Classic Hits WPFQ (RETRO-FM 102.1)/ALBANY, GA picks up the syndicated DANNY & KAIT SHOW, beginning AUGUST 1st.

Co-host DANNY HILL told ALL ACCESS, "That puts us on 10 signals in 5 states! What a blessing it is to do a daily show with my best friend and wife."

The show is based at RUBIN BROADCASTING Classic Hits KRWI (REWIND 98.1)/BAKERSFIELD, CA. Information on the DANNY & KAIT SHOW is available by email to DANNY HILL at dannyhill@rewind981.com.

« see more Net News