KPTT Rebrands

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KPTT (95.7 THE PARTY) has rebranded as the new HITS 95.7. Prior to the rebrand at noon Mountain, the station had been playing all BRITNEY SPEARS as FREE BRITNEY 95.7.

The new HITS 95.7 is also calling itself the "Home of Commercial Free Weekends".

iHEARTMEDIA/DENVER Region SVPP JOJO TURNBEAUGH commented, "The launch of HITS 95.7 marks the dawn of a new era in DENVER radio. Our passion for hit music — including non-stop, uninterrupted music on the weekends— along with top-notch personalities will propel HITS 95.7 to new heights in the MILE HIGH CITY."

