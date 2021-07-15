No Sales So Far

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database as of midday THURSDAY (7/15).

As for other filings with the Commission, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO requested a Silent STA for K249BK/INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN due to tower upgrades and maintenance work.

RADIO BY GRACE, INC. filed for a Silent STA for W232BI/ALBANY, GA after its lease expired.

And CTI TOWERS has closed on its purchase of three towers in NORFOLK, VA from COM-ENT LLC for an undisclosed price. The towers' tenants include MAX MEDIA, SINCLAIR TELECABLE, and HINDLIN BROADCASTING. MICHAEL BERGNER of BERGNER & CO. served as exclusive broker for the deal.

