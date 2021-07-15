Pride (Photo:s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

CMT will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Country music legend CHARLEY PRIDE with “CMT GIANTS: CHARLEY PRIDE,” premiering WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25th at 8p (CT). The 90-minute special will feature performances and appearances by: ALAN JACKSON, DARIUS RUCKER, DION PRIDE, GARTH BROOKS, GEORGE STRAIT, GLADYS KNIGHT, JIMMIE ALLEN, LEE ANN WOMACK, LUKE COMBS, MICKEY GUYTON, NEAL McCOY, NOLAN RYAN, REBA McENTIRE, REYNA ROBERTS, ROBERT RANDOLPH, RONNIE MILSAP, ROZENE PRIDE and WYNONNA JUDD.

“It’s an incredibly great honor to celebrate CHARLEY PRIDE’s career from the perspective of those who knew him best - his friends, family and peers,” said CMT Executive Producer MARGARET COMEAUX. “As a true ‘giant’ in Country music, CHARLEY serves as an inspiration for present and future artists, and his legendary career transcends barriers with music that stands the test of time.”

Shared wife ROZENE PRIDE, “I am delighted to have so many giants in the business celebrate the legacy of PRIDE. He would have been so happy to see the artists give so generously of their time and talent honoring him. This truly is a testament to the impact that he had on the Country music community for so many years.”

