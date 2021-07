Top 40 Changes

AUDACY's sweeping national changes have arrived at another format with Top 40 taking a "hub-and-spoke" national and regional programming approach, displacing several local staffers. The move is similar to the realignment of the company's Alternative and Country stations last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/14/2020) that resulted in layoffs and national and regional programming in several dayparts.

The changes include the addition of national shows with WBBM-F (B96)/CHICAGO's JULIA LEPIDI taking middays and KNOU (NOW 97.1)/LOS ANGELES' JOSH "BRU" BRUBAKER in afternoons or evenings on several AUDACY Top 40 stations.

JULIA (10a-3p):

WKSE/BUFFALO, WKXJ/CHATTANOOGA, WFBC/GREENVILLE, SC, KLUC/LAS VEGAS, KNOU/LOS ANGELES, WPOW/MIAMI, WXSS/MILWAUKEE, WEZB/NEW ORLEANS, WNVZ/NORFOLK, WTDY/PHILADELPHIA, KALV/PHOENIX, WRVQ/RICHMOND, WPXY/ROCHESTER, KUDL/SACRAMENTO and 3-7p at WBBM/CHICAGO.

BRU Afternoons (3-7p):

WKSE/BUFFALO, WKXJ/CHATTANOOGA, WFBC/GREENVILLE, SC, KLUC/LAS VEGAS, KNOU/LOS ANGELES, WXSS/MILWAUKEE, WNVZ/NORFOLK, WRVQ/RICHMOND

Nights (7-11p):

WBBM/CHICAGO, WPOW/MIAMI, WEZB/NEW ORLEANS, WTDY/PHILADELPHIA, KALV/PHOENIX, WPXY/ROCHESTER, KUDL/SACRAMENTO

There is new programming leadership structure under Format Captain BRIAN KELLY.



Regional VP/Programming:

DJ BUCK, WZMX/HARTFORD

TOM "JAMMER" NAYLOR, WEZB/NEW ORLEANS

NATHAN GRAHAM, WTDY/PHILADELPHIA

SUE O'NEIL, WKSE/BUFFALO

TODD CAVANAH, WBBM/CHICAGO



Regional Brand Managers:

ERIK BRADLEY, WBBM/CHICAGO

MICHAEL "BIG MIC" BUHRMAN, KSFM/SACRAMENTO

MIKE DANGER, WPXY/ROCHESTER

MIKE "OD" O'DONNELL, WKRZ/WILKES-BARRE-SCRANTON

MOLLY CRUZ, WXSS/MILWAUKEE

