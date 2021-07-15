AvidPlay Gives Artists Access To Apple Music's Spatial Audio

Subscription-based independent music distribution service AVIDPLAY will now allow artists and labels to distribute their DOLBY ATMOS tracks directly to APPLE MUSIC’s Spatial Audio. The move will allow independent music professionals to reach the growing audiences that are enthusiastic about immersive listening experiences, while keeping 100 percent of their rights and earnings.

Subscribing artists and labels simply select their singles or albums they’d like to release and then AVIDPLAY takes care of the rest—from distributing their tracks in DOLBY ATMOS to AMAZON MUSIC, TIDAL and now APPLE MUSIC, to generating pre-save and smart links for marketing, to tracking song performance and payments.

To get started, artists and labels can subscribe to one of the six AVIDPLAY distribution plans to match their needs through the free AVID LINK app for mobile or desktop, and then upload their DOLBY ATMOS Music and stereo tracks along with artwork. The AVIDPLAY dashboard lets users manage their tracks and albums and see how much money they’re earning from each song. To date, songs distributed by artists through AVIDPLAY have been played by consumers more than one billion times.

Senior Director of Product Marketing/AUDIO SOLUTIONS AVID’s ROB D’AMICO commented, “We developed AVIDPLAY to make it extremely easy for independent artists and labels to distribute and monetize the music they’re creating with PRO TOOLS. It’s an exciting time for our customers to distribute tracks in DOLBY ATMOS to APPLE MUSIC from AVIDPLAY as they will be able to reach more listeners and grow their fanbase by sharing with them new ways of experiencing their music."

