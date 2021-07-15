Kidsfest Returns to Tucson

iHEARTMEDIA/TUCSON’s Country KHUD (92.9 THE BULL) and Top 40 KRQQ (93.7 KRQ) have announced the return of the annual TUCSON KIDSFEST, one of the largest family events in the city. The fourth annual event will be held at the TUCSON CONVENTION CENTER JULY 17th and 18th, offering activities for kids of all ages, including a mobile Ninja Warrior obstacle course, a dinosaur encounter where kids can interact with dinosaurs and participate in a fossil digging challenge and a Slime Zone, where kids can make and bring home their own slime creations.

Admission for the event is $17, including all taxes and fees, for children and adults when purchased at the TUCSON CONVENTION CENTER box office. Entry is free for all children under 2 years old. Guests can also purchase special VIP early hour tickets for $37. Event parking is free. For more information, visit TucsonKidsfest.com.

