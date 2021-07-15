The Layoffs Have Begun

Rumors have become reality as ALL ACCESS has confirmed that AUDACY is going to move to a more centralized programming system. Local Top 40 air personality layoffs are taking place in the midday, afternoon and night dayparts in many markets. Mornings will continue to be local (NET NEWS 7/15).

Here is the start of a list of folks who have lost their posts :

SHORTY – afternoons, WFBC (B93.7)/GREENVILLE, SC for 7 years. Reachable at (864) 386 -5876 or shortyontheradio@gmail.com.

TYLER FOXX – afternoons, KLUC & KXQQ/LAS VEGAS. Find him at (702) 689-1842 or thebookershow@yahoo.com

ALL ACCESS hears that many more are out and the list should grow today.

We wants to help you get reconnected. If you are out and want your departure, previous job duties and contact information posted, please click here. If you know of folks who are out, please pass this along to them so that we can include everyone.

