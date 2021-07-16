Taylor

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KATC (CAT COUNTRY 95.1)/COLORADO SPRINGS is bringing aboard former WESTWOOD ONE air talent and Country radio veteran BRIAN TAYLOR as afternoon drive host. The position has been vacant since MIKE DYLAN departed in late JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/27).

KATC PD BO JAXSON commented, “We are so excited to have this true cowboy join our CAT COUNTRY family! Between the hats, guitars, whiskey and dogs, he’s going to be the perfect fit for afternoons!”

“I love COLORADO SPRINGS," said TAYLOR. "This city is home for me and has been for almost 10 years now. I grew up listening to Country radio, and radio is something I’ve always loved. It’s the original social media platform to me. I’ve been fortunate to be a part of this business since my senior year in high school. Getting this chance to do afternoons with CAT COUNTRY 95.1 means everything to me.”

TAYLOR’s previous stops include WESTWOOD ONE’s Country format since 2019 and KYGO/Denver until earlier this year. This marks a return to the market for TAYLOR, having served as APD/MD of iHEARTMEDIA Country KCCY (Y96.9) from 2012 to 2018.

