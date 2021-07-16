Mitchell

Radio veteran STEVE MITCHELL has joined LEGACY MEDIA Country WEKS (THE BEAR 92.5)/ZEBULON, GA for afternoons. He is best known for his time in ATLANTA Country radio, where he worked at WKHX and WYAY (where he was PD from 1998-2008). He has also hosted the nationally syndicated, NASCAR-themed radio show "Thunder Road" for 19 years.

Speaking about his new gig, MITCHELL told THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION's RODNEY HO, "It’s fun. This is where the creativity happens in radio these days. It’s a great sounding little Country station.” The newspaper reports that MITCHELL is voice tracking his show from his home in MARIETTA, GA.





