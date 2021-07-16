More Time

The FCC is extending the deadlines for comments and reply comments for the 2018 Quadrennial Review of its media ownership rules.

The comment deadline has been extended from AUGUST 2nd to SEPTEMBER 2nd; the reply comment deadline has been moved from AUGUST 30th to OCTOBER 1st. The move follows a joint request by COMMON CAUSE, FREE PRESS, the MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, TELECOM, AND INTERNET COUNCIL, the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS, and the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS seeking more time to file.

